Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $599.35 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $600.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $572.19 and a 200 day moving average of $524.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.