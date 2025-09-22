iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

