Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 470.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter.

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova stock opened at $624.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $617.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.75.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

