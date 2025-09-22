Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 981,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,716,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $374,474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after buying an additional 7,889,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,078,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

