GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,090 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 44.1% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $951.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $971.32. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $867.16 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

