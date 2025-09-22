Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Acquires 284 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 219,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.