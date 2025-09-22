Chevron Corporation $CVX Stake Lessened by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7%

CVX stock opened at $156.11 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

