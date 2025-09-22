ABLE Financial Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

ABLE Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1%

GLD stock opened at $339.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.45 and a 200 day moving average of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $341.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.