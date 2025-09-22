ABLE Financial Group LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

ABLE Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,812 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,284,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $98.55.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.