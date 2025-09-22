Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,871 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 463,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,681,000 after purchasing an additional 110,581 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.67 and its 200-day moving average is $217.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

