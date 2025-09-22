Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.58.

NYSE GKOS traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $83.70. 73,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,952. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 162,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,367,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Glaukos by 583.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

