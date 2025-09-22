TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $2.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. 155,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,715. The stock has a market cap of $294.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 32.82% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Beauty Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $1,910,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 730,647 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,861,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 614,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 496,963 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 646,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

