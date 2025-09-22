BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM)

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 199.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Climb Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Climb Bio in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Climb Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Climb Bio Stock Performance
Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Climb Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Bio
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLYM. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Climb Bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Climb Bio in the second quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Climb Bio in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Climb Bio in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.
About Climb Bio
Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.
