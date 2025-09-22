Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 3,322 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.