Seascape Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.