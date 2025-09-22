Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.15. Sasol shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 532,428 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 624,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sasol by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 180,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 767,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 81,769 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sasol by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 610,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 317,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

