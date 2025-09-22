Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.15. Sasol shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 532,428 shares.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sasol
Institutional Trading of Sasol
Sasol Trading Down 6.3%
The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
Featured Stories
