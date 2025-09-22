ALEX Lab Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $207.04 thousand worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALEX Lab alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.00489448 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $199,152.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALEX Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALEX Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.