Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $210.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $186.78 and last traded at $186.80, with a volume of 151129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.46.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,456,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,197,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after buying an additional 2,011,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after buying an additional 1,862,674 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

