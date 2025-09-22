Capital CS Group LLC Invests $597,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

IBIT opened at $65.37 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

