Salvus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 36,831.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $274.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

