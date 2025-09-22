Buska Wealth Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Buska Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

