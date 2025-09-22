Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,226.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,142.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $521.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

