Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $314,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $753.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $738.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.80. The company has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $939.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

