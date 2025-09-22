Chris Bulman Inc Has $1.08 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Chris Bulman Inc decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,257,000 after purchasing an additional 746,666 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,710,000 after buying an additional 490,739 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

FBND opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

