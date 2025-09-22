Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 260.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 426,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Friday Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

