Chris Bulman Inc Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Chris Bulman Inc lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after buying an additional 773,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after buying an additional 1,335,809 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.30 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.