Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,083,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $114.09 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

