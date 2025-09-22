Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,907,314,000 after purchasing an additional 286,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after buying an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,993,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,102,000 after buying an additional 1,738,372 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.81. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $161.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $149.20.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

