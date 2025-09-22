Chris Bulman Inc Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.