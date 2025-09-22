Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.15 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

