Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total value of $5,118,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at $34,525,478.40. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $309.18 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.