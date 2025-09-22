U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6,551.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,254 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $228.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.82. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

