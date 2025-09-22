Caitlin John LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Caitlin John LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 24.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $190.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

