Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,610 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2%

WMT stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

