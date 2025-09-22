Painted Porch Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 688.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

BND opened at $74.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

