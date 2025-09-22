Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 556,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

