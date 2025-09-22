Foster Group Inc. Sells 114 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.40 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3876 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

