Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $178,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,439,271,000 after buying an additional 845,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,357,000 after purchasing an additional 189,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,959,000 after buying an additional 713,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after buying an additional 10,195,284 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $222.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $223.49. The company has a market capitalization of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average is $194.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

