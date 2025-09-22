Foster Group Inc. Buys 601 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.52 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

