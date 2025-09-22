CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SCHB opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

