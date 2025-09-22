Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 205.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 10,001,898 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,272,000. Amundi increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after buying an additional 1,627,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,725,000 after buying an additional 864,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $274.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.