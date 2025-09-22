iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.61 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

