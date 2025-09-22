Chapin Davis Inc. Has $918,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

