Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InfuSystem has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

InfuSystem Trading Up 0.6%

Insider Transactions at InfuSystem

Shares of NYSE:INFU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 111,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,767. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.93 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Scott Shuda sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,621.84. Following the sale, the director owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,980. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1,160.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

