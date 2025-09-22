Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.67 and last traded at $106.83, with a volume of 118765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 747,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 113,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $538,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

