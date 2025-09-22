Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citizens Jmp from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

GOOGL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.70. 4,690,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,678,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day moving average is $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

