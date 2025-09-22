Catizen (CATI) Price Hits $0.0808 on Exchanges

Catizen (CATI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Catizen token can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catizen has a market capitalization of $27.49 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,266,962 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 340,266,962 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.08510484 USD and is down -8.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $11,363,817.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

