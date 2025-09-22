Toncoin (TON) One Day Volume Hits $304.94 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $9.71 billion and $304.94 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000014 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,141,198,229 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,141,169,792.85585643 with 2,544,832,607.57504789 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.99193496 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 796 active market(s) with $153,770,944.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.