Strategic Planning Group LLC Acquires 5,919 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $68.21 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

