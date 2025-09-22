Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE C opened at $102.64 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

